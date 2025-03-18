Companies News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: Adobe diversifies beyond its cash cow to sell AI to businesses

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Adobe's ‘Agent Orchestrator’ will allow companies to access Adobe's family of foundational AI models, as well as third-party models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 and Google’s Gemini 2.0.
- Amazon Layoffs: AI likely to claim 14,000 corporate jobs by early this year as firm eyes cost cuts
- AI hype propelled the stock’s valuation during a weak iPhone cycle, making news of its Siri delay extra costly.
- Elon Musk's Starlink aims to provide high-speed connectivity in India with terabytes per second. It awaits regulatory approvals while planning to build three gateways. Starlink's capacity will greatly exceed that of its competitors.
- Analysts said Zudio, the chain of budget clothing stores that helped drive Trent's stock from ₹2,000 to ₹8,000 in just over a year, will remain the key driver of its future growth — but will also be responsible for any further correction in the stock.
- For one, companies with the highest credit ratings are able to extract a finer pricing on lending rates from banks. But that's not the only reason for chasing borrowers rated a few rungs lower.
- Air India has introduced its first retrofitted A320neo aircraft, VT-EXN, featuring a three-class cabin and modern amenities. This is part of a $400 million upgrade program for its fleet, which will continue until 2025, including improvements to 27 A320neos and 40 widebody aircraft.
- Supertails is executing a ‘build and buyout’ strategy where it is evaluating several assets, including Blue 7
- The deal is likely to close in the coming months.
- Alphabet Inc. is in talks to purchase cloud-security company Wiz Inc. for $33 billion, restarting discussions that were called off last summer after extended negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.
- Founded in 2020, Protectt.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its offerings to not just monitor cyber threats, but also to patch out vulnerabilities within apps remotely, without the need for an update.
- Srinivasan simultaneously holding the positions of chairman emeritus and managing director has drawn governance concerns from the proxy advisors. They have also flagged the duplication of the managing director’s position as Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan Venu both hold the position since 2022.
- Last week, creditors led by Virtue Financial Services Private Ltd and SICPA India Pvt Ltd invoked 4.3% and 1.19% of the pledged shares, respectively, according to exchange data dated 17 March.