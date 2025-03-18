Companies News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: Adobe diversifies beyond its cash cow to sell AI to businesses

Hello User
11 min read . 09:56 PM IST
Companies News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 09:56 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: Adobe diversifies beyond its cash cow to sell AI to businesses

  • Adobe's ‘Agent Orchestrator’ will allow companies to access Adobe's family of foundational AI models, as well as third-party models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 and Google’s Gemini 2.0.
18 Mar 2025, 05:12 PM IST Company News Today Live: Amazon Layoffs: AI likely to claim 14,000 corporate jobs by early this year as firm eyes cost cuts

  • Amazon Layoffs: AI likely to claim 14,000 corporate jobs by early this year as firm eyes cost cuts
18 Mar 2025, 04:20 PM IST Company News Today Live: Apple could stay in penalty box on AI delays

  • AI hype propelled the stock’s valuation during a weak iPhone cycle, making news of its Siri delay extra costly.
18 Mar 2025, 02:50 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: Elon Musk's Starlink in India to offer 80-90 times faster speeds than rivals Jio-SES and OneWeb: What can users expect?

  • Elon Musk's Starlink aims to provide high-speed connectivity in India with terabytes per second. It awaits regulatory approvals while planning to build three gateways. Starlink's capacity will greatly exceed that of its competitors.
18 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Company News Today Live: Zudio, Trent’s greatest strength, may also be its biggest weakness

  • Analysts said Zudio, the chain of budget clothing stores that helped drive Trent's stock from 2,000 to 8,000 in just over a year, will remain the key driver of its future growth — but will also be responsible for any further correction in the stock.
18 Mar 2025, 01:49 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: Why this state-run lender is hunting for lower-rated corporate borrowers

  • For one, companies with the highest credit ratings are able to extract a finer pricing on lending rates from banks. But that's not the only reason for chasing borrowers rated a few rungs lower.
18 Mar 2025, 12:03 PM IST Company News Today Live: Air India's first retrofit aircraft VT-EXN with modern three-class configuration; details here

  • Air India has introduced its first retrofitted A320neo aircraft, VT-EXN, featuring a three-class cabin and modern amenities. This is part of a $400 million upgrade program for its fleet, which will continue until 2025, including improvements to 27 A320neos and 40 widebody aircraft.
18 Mar 2025, 10:59 AM IST Start-ups Today Live: Supertails eyes Blue 7 Vets acquisition to expand offline pet care footprint

  • Supertails is executing a ‘build and buyout’ strategy where it is evaluating several assets, including Blue 7
  • The deal is likely to close in the coming months.
18 Mar 2025, 07:17 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Alphabet to acquire cloud-security firm Wiz for $33 billion amid rising competition from Microsoft and Amazon

  • Alphabet Inc. is in talks to purchase cloud-security company Wiz Inc. for $33 billion, restarting discussions that were called off last summer after extended negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.
18 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST Company News Today Live: Protectt.ai raises $8.7 mn in funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners

  • Founded in 2020, Protectt.ai uses artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its offerings to not just monitor cyber threats, but also to patch out vulnerabilities within apps remotely, without the need for an update.
18 Mar 2025, 05:20 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Venu Srinivasan reappointment in doubt as proxy advisors flag his dual role and title conflict with son

  • Srinivasan simultaneously holding the positions of chairman emeritus and managing director has drawn governance concerns from the proxy advisors. They have also flagged the duplication of the managing director’s position as Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan Venu both hold the position since 2022.
18 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST Company News Today Live: A 68% fall in Gensol stock prompts creditors to seize 7% promoter pledged shares

  • Last week, creditors led by Virtue Financial Services Private Ltd and SICPA India Pvt Ltd invoked 4.3% and 1.19% of the pledged shares, respectively, according to exchange data dated 17 March.
