Companies News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Inside the one-time settlement between Cafe Coffee Day and Ares SSG Capital
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Inside the one-time settlement between Cafe Coffee Day and Ares SSG Capital

5 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Inside the one-time settlement between Cafe Coffee Day and Ares SSG Capital

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 06:00:12 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Inside the one-time settlement between Cafe Coffee Day and Ares SSG Capital

  • CDEL defaulted on coupon payments due between September 2019 and June 2020. On 28 July 2020, IDBI Trusteeship issued a default notice to CDEL and later filed an insolvency application, which resulted in the NCLT admitting the case in August 2024.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:50:10 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: After $70 mn in bank, e-commerce aggregator 10Club close to bankruptcy

  • The Bengaluru-based startup’s lack of success in orientating its business model towards stronger target markets and failure to pivot to an alternate strategy in time led to the current state of affairs.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:45:10 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Agnikul-backer Artha Group raises ₹330 crore to bolster its portfolio winners

  • The follow-on fund with a target corpus of 330 crore is expected to achieve a final close at 350-375 crore. In October 2022, Artha had said that the Artha Select Fund will also have a green shoe option to raise an additional up to 120 crore.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:20:08 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Ola Electric may lose subsidy benefit if e-scooter registration delays spill over to FY26

  • Delays in renegotiating contracts with registration agencies have hindered this process, potentially costing the company up to 5,000 in subsidies per vehicle sold.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:00:08 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Vodafone Idea’s 5G rollout comes with a side of satellite internet FOMO

  • As Vodafone Idea rolls out its 5G cellular broadband network, it's also exploring ways to offer services enabled by satellite internet.
  • Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel recently announced partnerships with Elon Musk’s Starlink to roll out satellite internet in India.
Read the full story here

