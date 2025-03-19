Companies News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: France's ENGIE eyes energy trading, corporate power pacts, green ammonia deals in India

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- French renewable energy major, which helps companies optimize energy supply and consumption, aims to be among the top three players offering corporate power purchase pacts in India.
- US-based Prologis plans to build its portfolio in India through greenfield developments as well as acquisitions.
- Last month, Hexaware Technologies, which had delisted in 2020, went public again. In the runup to the relisting, the company has delivered a standout performance. Will it be able to sustain that momentum while standing up to the scrutiny that comes with going public? We take a closer look.
- The Hyderabad-based investor has backed several product startups across enterprise, industrial tech, and healthcare sectors, including fitness firm Cult.fit, cancer care company Karkinos, and fintech firm Grip Invest.
- Taking a page from social media, marketers increasingly taunt competitors by name to vie for young consumers’ attentions.
- Happiest Minds has appointed company veteran Joseph Anantharaju as CEO, shifting from an executive board structure as it marches towards and ambitious target.
- Nvidia faces a threat to its dominance as Qualcomm and Micron make the case for a key AI process to happen on smartphones, not data centers.
- Jay Kreps, Confluent CEO, believes India is at the forefront of tech adoption, leading in both AI and real-time data streaming.
- The appeals tribunal overturned an NCLT order that was based on a petition from Greka Green Solutions (India) Ltd, which claimed it was owed ₹24.38 crore.
- Founded in 2020, Venturi Partners is an Asia-focused investment platform that backs consumer-facing businesses in India and Southeast Asia.
- The Singapore firm has backed several growth-stage startups in India, including K12 Techno, Country Delight, and Livspace.
- Anil Agarwal, founder of Vedanta Ltd, supports Trump's 'Drill Baby Drill' slogan, emphasizing its global recognition. He believes energy self-reliance in India can create jobs and reduce poverty, advocating for increased fossil fuel production and mineral security for a developed India.
- Anand Mahindra also shared a 2023 selfie of himself and Sunita Williams, along with Mukesh Ambani and Vrinda Kapoor. The picture was taken during the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event in Washington that year.
- Perplexity CEO AravinD Srinivas thanked NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who praised Perplexity and Srinivas, calling them ‘favourite partners’.
- CDEL defaulted on coupon payments due between September 2019 and June 2020. On 28 July 2020, IDBI Trusteeship issued a default notice to CDEL and later filed an insolvency application, which resulted in the NCLT admitting the case in August 2024.
- The Bengaluru-based startup’s lack of success in orientating its business model towards stronger target markets and failure to pivot to an alternate strategy in time led to the current state of affairs.
- The follow-on fund with a target corpus of ₹330 crore is expected to achieve a final close at ₹350-375 crore. In October 2022, Artha had said that the Artha Select Fund will also have a green shoe option to raise an additional up to ₹120 crore.
- Delays in renegotiating contracts with registration agencies have hindered this process, potentially costing the company up to ₹5,000 in subsidies per vehicle sold.
- As Vodafone Idea rolls out its 5G cellular broadband network, it's also exploring ways to offer services enabled by satellite internet.
- Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel recently announced partnerships with Elon Musk’s Starlink to roll out satellite internet in India.