Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: France's ENGIE eyes energy trading, corporate power pacts, green ammonia deals in India

LIVE UPDATES
16 min read . 09:50 PM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: France's ENGIE eyes energy trading, corporate power pacts, green ammonia deals in India

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 09:50 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: France's ENGIE eyes energy trading, corporate power pacts, green ammonia deals in India

  • French renewable energy major, which helps companies optimize energy supply and consumption, aims to be among the top three players offering corporate power purchase pacts in India. 
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 07:18 PM IST Company News Today Live: The world’s largest warehouse firm re-enters India with a $500 million purse

  • US-based Prologis plans to build its portfolio in India through greenfield developments as well as acquisitions.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: Hexaware is back on the bourses. What should investors expect?

  • Last month, Hexaware Technologies, which had delisted in 2020, went public again. In the runup to the relisting, the company has delivered a standout performance. Will it be able to sustain that momentum while standing up to the scrutiny that comes with going public? We take a closer look.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:25 PM IST Company News Today Live: Darwinbox-backer Endiya Partners sees bumper returns from ₹175 crore maiden fund

  • The Hyderabad-based investor has backed several product startups across enterprise, industrial tech, and healthcare sectors, including fitness firm Cult.fit, cancer care company Karkinos, and fintech firm Grip Invest. 
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 04:46 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: Mom, the brands are fighting again

  • Taking a page from social media, marketers increasingly taunt competitors by name to vie for young consumers’ attentions.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 04:13 PM IST Company News Today Live: Happiest Minds names CEO in shift from flatter organization structure

  • Happiest Minds has appointed company veteran Joseph Anantharaju as CEO, shifting from an executive board structure as it marches towards and ambitious target.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 03:05 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: AI is moving out of the data Center. How Nvidia wants to keep its edge.

  • Nvidia faces a threat to its dominance as Qualcomm and Micron make the case for a key AI process to happen on smartphones, not data centers.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 01:20 PM IST Company News Today Live: To be effective, AI models need live data constantly flowing between applications, says Confluent's Jay Kreps

  • Jay Kreps, Confluent CEO, believes India is at the forefront of tech adoption, leading in both AI and real-time data streaming.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 12:04 PM IST Company News Today Live: NCLAT junks bankruptcy case against Essar Oil and Gas Exploration

  • The appeals tribunal overturned an NCLT order that was based on a petition from Greka Green Solutions (India) Ltd, which claimed it was owed 24.38 crore.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Asia-focused Venturi Partners launches second fund with a $225-250 million target

  • Founded in 2020, Venturi Partners is an Asia-focused investment platform that backs consumer-facing businesses in India and Southeast Asia. 
  • The Singapore firm has backed several growth-stage startups in India, including K12 Techno, Country Delight, and Livspace.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 11:05 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal advocates Donald Trump's ‘Drill Baby Drill’ slogan for India: ‘Desh ki zarooraton ke liye’

  • Anil Agarwal, founder of Vedanta Ltd, supports Trump's 'Drill Baby Drill' slogan, emphasizing its global recognition. He believes energy self-reliance in India can create jobs and reduce poverty, advocating for increased fossil fuel production and mineral security for a developed India.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 09:02 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Anand Mahindra pens ‘Swagatam’ message for Sunita Williams as she returns to earth after 286 days: ‘Courage personified’

  • Anand Mahindra also shared a 2023 selfie of himself and Sunita Williams, along with Mukesh Ambani and Vrinda Kapoor. The picture was taken during the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event in Washington that year.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 08:24 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: ‘Honoured’: Aravind Srinivas thanks NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang for praising Perplexity and its work

  • Perplexity CEO AravinD Srinivas thanked NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who praised Perplexity and Srinivas, calling them ‘favourite partners’.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST Company News Today Live: Inside the one-time settlement between Cafe Coffee Day and Ares SSG Capital

  • CDEL defaulted on coupon payments due between September 2019 and June 2020. On 28 July 2020, IDBI Trusteeship issued a default notice to CDEL and later filed an insolvency application, which resulted in the NCLT admitting the case in August 2024.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:50 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: After $70 mn in bank, e-commerce aggregator 10Club close to bankruptcy

  • The Bengaluru-based startup’s lack of success in orientating its business model towards stronger target markets and failure to pivot to an alternate strategy in time led to the current state of affairs.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:45 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Agnikul-backer Artha Group raises ₹330 crore to bolster its portfolio winners

  • The follow-on fund with a target corpus of 330 crore is expected to achieve a final close at 350-375 crore. In October 2022, Artha had said that the Artha Select Fund will also have a green shoe option to raise an additional up to 120 crore.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:20 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Ola Electric may lose subsidy benefit if e-scooter registration delays spill over to FY26

  • Delays in renegotiating contracts with registration agencies have hindered this process, potentially costing the company up to 5,000 in subsidies per vehicle sold.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST Company News Today Live: Vodafone Idea’s 5G rollout comes with a side of satellite internet FOMO

  • As Vodafone Idea rolls out its 5G cellular broadband network, it's also exploring ways to offer services enabled by satellite internet.
  • Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel recently announced partnerships with Elon Musk’s Starlink to roll out satellite internet in India.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.