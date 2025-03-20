Companies News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Narayana Health, VC firm W Health Ventures to launch cancer care clinics

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company Business News Today Live: Narayana Health, VC firm W Health Ventures to launch cancer care clinics
- The multispecialty hospital chain launched a joint venture with healthtech-focused VC firm W Health and venture studio 2070 Health. The objective is to take the treatment to patients and keep them out of hospitals as India's cancer burden grows.
Company Business News Today Live: Coromandel-NACL deal: Three key reasons Murugappa Group is betting on agrochemicals maker
- While the deal awaits CCI and Sebi nod, Coromandel said NACL will continue to operate ‘in the current form and structure’ as its subsidiary
Company Business News Today Live: The triple dilemma over India’s healthcare BPOs
- Sagility, Indegene and IKS rely heavily on North America for most of their revenue and their recent stock performance has been poor amid competition from larger IT firms and potential regulatory changes.
Company Business News Today Live: Chasing Haier: TPG ties up with Burmans, GIC with Goenkas
- PE firms join Warburg-Mittal and Bain-Dalmia for up to 49% stake in Indian operations of Chinese durables maker