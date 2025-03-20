Companies News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Soda ash-maker GHCL eyes greater share in India's solar glass market

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
- GHCL is investing ₹3,500 crore in a new soda ash plant in Gujarat, which could help it meet rising demand for the chemical compound from India's solar glass makers.
- The senior management of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, told analysts in Gurugram on Wednesday that it would expand beyond its domestic network to the lucrative international routes, taking its share to 40% from the current 28%
- The court, however, mentioned that the AAI subsidiary responsible for cargo operations is at liberty to consider the Adani bid based on commercial interests.
- The AI titan’s competitive lead remains undisputed, but high expectations and a turbulent market temper the stock’s reaction.
- The acquisition will enable Liqvd Asia to offer a more integrated approach to branding, content, SEO, and AI-driven performance marketing.
- Adani Ent rides AI wave, hikes stake by 23% to complete 100% acquisition of Parserlabs India
- The painting by Husain has been largely unseen since its creation more than 70 years ago. The Christie's auction in New York highlighted a surge in the South Asian art market, with several artists setting new records.
- Eli Lilly has launched its diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India after receiving regulatory approval. The launch targets the growing obesity and diabetes epidemic in the country, which affects over 101 million people.
- Harsh Goenka criticized misleading marketing practices of FMCG brands, claiming their products are healthy. A video revealed discrepancies between product labels and ingredient lists, prompting public concern over food safety.
- Hong Kong's richest man, billionaire Li Ka-shing, has angered China with his newest Panama ports deal with US investment firm BlackRock. We explain who he is, and what happened.
- Donald Trump's real estate firm plans to build its first commercial tower in Pune, India, amid rising office space demand. The project, in partnership with local developers, aims to generate over $289 million in sales.
- Former Infosys CEO Mohandas Pai complained that IndiGo was repeating its snacks and serving them as dinner to passengers.
- The chip maker says it will tackle some of quantum computing’s ‘most challenging problems.’
- Elon Musk faces heat amid DOGE role, Tesla vehicles set on fire in Las Vegas, police say ‘targetted attack’
- The multispecialty hospital chain launched a joint venture with healthtech-focused VC firm W Health and venture studio 2070 Health. The objective is to take the treatment to patients and keep them out of hospitals as India's cancer burden grows.
- While the deal awaits CCI and Sebi nod, Coromandel said NACL will continue to operate ‘in the current form and structure’ as its subsidiary
- Sagility, Indegene and IKS rely heavily on North America for most of their revenue and their recent stock performance has been poor amid competition from larger IT firms and potential regulatory changes.
- PE firms join Warburg-Mittal and Bain-Dalmia for up to 49% stake in Indian operations of Chinese durables maker