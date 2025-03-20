Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Soda ash-maker GHCL eyes greater share in India's solar glass market

LIVE UPDATES
15 min read . 07:34 PM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Soda ash-maker GHCL eyes greater share in India's solar glass market

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:34 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: Soda ash-maker GHCL eyes greater share in India's solar glass market

  • GHCL is investing 3,500 crore in a new soda ash plant in Gujarat, which could help it meet rising demand for the chemical compound from India's solar glass makers.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 07:07 PM IST Company News Today Live: IndiGo targets 200 mn fliers by 2030, but faces plane shortage

  • The senior management of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, told analysts in Gurugram on Wednesday that it would expand beyond its domestic network to the lucrative international routes, taking its share to 40% from the current 28%
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 06:59 PM IST Company News Today Live: Delhi HC junks Adani arm’s plea to scrap Kolkata airport cargo terminal tender

  • The court, however, mentioned that the AAI subsidiary responsible for cargo operations is at liberty to consider the Adani bid based on commercial interests.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 03:52 PM IST Company News Today Live: Nvidia’s big show hits its marks but plays to tough crowd

  • The AI titan’s competitive lead remains undisputed, but high expectations and a turbulent market temper the stock’s reaction.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Company News Today Live: Liqvd Asia acquires AdLift for ₹50 crore to strengthen digital marketing play

  • The acquisition will enable Liqvd Asia to offer a more integrated approach to branding, content, SEO, and AI-driven performance marketing.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Company News Today Live: Adani Ent rides AI wave, hikes stake by 23% to complete 100% acquisition of Parserlabs India

  • Adani Ent rides AI wave, hikes stake by 23% to complete 100% acquisition of Parserlabs India
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Company News Today Live: MF Husain’s Gram Yatra smashes all Indian painting records with $13.75 million sale at Christie's in New York

  • The painting by Husain has been largely unseen since its creation more than 70 years ago. The Christie's auction in New York highlighted a surge in the South Asian art market, with several artists setting new records.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM IST Company News Today Live: Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Mounjaro comes to India, eyes big market with increasing obesity and diabetes risk

  • Eli Lilly has launched its diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India after receiving regulatory approval. The launch targets the growing obesity and diabetes epidemic in the country, which affects over 101 million people.  
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: ‘Truly shocked’: Harsh Goenka sounds alarm on ‘how food companies are taking us for a ride,' netizens demand govt action

  • Harsh Goenka criticized misleading marketing practices of FMCG brands, claiming their products are healthy. A video revealed discrepancies between product labels and ingredient lists, prompting public concern over food safety. 
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 11:58 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Panama ports deal: Who is billionaire Li Ka-shing? How did Hong Kong's richest man anger China?

  • Hong Kong's richest man, billionaire Li Ka-shing, has angered China with his newest Panama ports deal with US investment firm BlackRock. We explain who he is, and what happened. 
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 10:54 AM IST Company News Today Live: Donald Trump's real estate company to build commercial tower in Pune. What we know

  • Donald Trump's real estate firm plans to build its first commercial tower in Pune, India, amid rising office space demand. The project, in partnership with local developers, aims to generate over $289 million in sales.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai lashes out at IndiGo's ‘shoddy service’: ‘Same snack masquerading as dinner…’

  • Former Infosys CEO Mohandas Pai complained that IndiGo was repeating its snacks and serving them as dinner to passengers.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Nvidia is going big on quantum computing, and it isn’t going it alone

  • The chip maker says it will tackle some of quantum computing’s ‘most challenging problems.’
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 07:39 AM IST Company News Today Live: Elon Musk faces heat amid DOGE role, Tesla vehicles set on fire in Las Vegas, police say ‘targetted attack’

  • Elon Musk faces heat amid DOGE role, Tesla vehicles set on fire in Las Vegas, police say ‘targetted attack’
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Narayana Health, VC firm W Health Ventures to launch cancer care clinics

  • The multispecialty hospital chain launched a joint venture with healthtech-focused VC firm W Health and venture studio 2070 Health. The objective is to take the treatment to patients and keep them out of hospitals as India's cancer burden grows.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Coromandel-NACL deal: Three key reasons Murugappa Group is betting on agrochemicals maker

  • While the deal awaits CCI and Sebi nod, Coromandel said NACL will continue to operate ‘in the current form and structure’ as its subsidiary
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 05:25 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: The triple dilemma over India’s healthcare BPOs

  • Sagility, Indegene and IKS rely heavily on North America for most of their revenue and their recent stock performance has been poor amid competition from larger IT firms and potential regulatory changes.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 05:20 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Chasing Haier: TPG ties up with Burmans, GIC with Goenkas

  • PE firms join Warburg-Mittal and Bain-Dalmia for up to 49% stake in Indian operations of Chinese durables maker
Read the full story here

