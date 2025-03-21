Companies News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Anand Mahindra moved by video of man providing street vendor a ride on his Porsche: ‘Uninhibited joy’

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
- In the video shared by Anand Mahindra, the vendor seems to be happy beyond limits as he cries tears of joy after riding the luxury car. The Mahindra Group chairperson also had a small request for his engineers.
- Only two years after stepping down as CEO, Bob Iger returned to Disney in 2022 after a period of clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance. Disney did not provide succession updates at its annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.
- Ibis Hotels, a joint venture of InterGlobe and French hotel company Accor, is maintaining its focus on tier I cities in India, aiming for mid-market positioning. The company plans to expand its footprint by targeting key urban centres to meet the growing demand for quality accommodations.
- The drug will be priced at ₹3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and ₹4,375 for the 5 mg vial. The injectable, to be taken once a week, would cost patients between ₹14,000 to ₹17,500 monthly.
- Zepto’s solid foundation in its private-label meat brand, Relish, offers a significant advantage given its established network. But scaling cold chain infrastructure comes with its own set of challenges
- Eli Lilly has launched its diabetes and weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India after receiving regulatory approval. The launch targets the growing obesity and diabetes epidemic in the country, which affects over 101 million people.
- Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, said at a company event that Hindalco Industries is on track to surpass one million tons of refined copper production.