LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 22, 2025: Barclays says half of its private credit deals in India are worth over $100 mn

1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 22, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.