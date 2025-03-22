Companies News Today Live Updates on March 22, 2025: Harsh Goenka gives THIS tip to be successful, ‘don’t overthink, overplan, or wait;’ netizens cite Elon Musk

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka emphasizes speed as the key to success, noting that successful individuals do not overthink or overplan. Many social media users agree, citing examples like Elon Musk's early SpaceX failures as lessons in the importance of movement over perfection.
- The blue bird logo of erstwhile Twitter was removed from its former San Francisco office when Elon Musk took over the social media company and rebranded it to X.
- Barclays, which has been quite active in the private credit space over the past few years, is looking at big-ticket transactions.