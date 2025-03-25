Companies News Today Live Updates on March 25, 2025: Samsung Electronics CEO Han Jong-Hee dies at 63

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee has died at 63.
- The healthcare chain has shortlisted Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., JP Morgan, Axis Capital, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs to manage the IPO, the people said, adding formal mandates have not been issued yet.
- The company, among India's top three hospital chains, is expecting a valuation of $8-10 billion.