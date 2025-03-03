Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Why Piramal wants to exit its decade-plus insurance ventures with Shriram
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Why Piramal wants to exit its decade-plus insurance ventures with Shriram

2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Why Piramal wants to exit its decade-plus insurance ventures with ShriramPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Why Piramal wants to exit its decade-plus insurance ventures with Shriram

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Mar 2025, 05:30:21 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Why Piramal wants to exit its decade-plus insurance ventures with Shriram

  • Piramal had acquired stakes in various Shriram companies more than a decade ago, after selling its pharmaceuticals business to Abbott Laboratories in 2010.
  • In recent years, Piramal has sold some of these stakes at a profit, and invested in other businesses like lending.
Read the full story here

03 Mar 2025, 05:30:20 AM IST

Top Company Leader Today Live: Marketing is a marathon, not a sprint: Federal Bank’s MVS Murthy on building lasting customer bonds

  • Sports and music help Federal Bank build lasting relationships with the customer and community. M.V.S. Murthy, chief marketing officer at Federal Bank, wants to go further to touch people's lives.
Read the full story here

