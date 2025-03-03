Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 28 2025 15:53:47
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.55 -4.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.20 -1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 688.25 -2.23%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 277.65 -5.77%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 310.95 -1.52%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Ticking up: Hublot CEO on India’s growing appetite for luxury watches
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Ticking up: Hublot CEO on India’s growing appetite for luxury watches

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Ticking up: Hublot CEO on India’s growing appetite for luxury watchesPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Ticking up: Hublot CEO on India’s growing appetite for luxury watches

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Mar 2025, 05:30:21 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Ticking up: Hublot CEO on India’s growing appetite for luxury watches

  • India's luxury watch market is on the rise, with Swiss imports increasing by 25% in 2024. Hublot's CEO highlighted the growing appetite for luxury in India, prompting the brand to open additional boutiques as they seek to capitalize on emerging markets amid declining sales in China
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue