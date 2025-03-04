Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025: Cloud of uncertainty for Indian IT in FY26.

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:00 AM IST
Livemint

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Cloud of uncertainty for Indian IT in FY26.

  • The Big Five IT firms in India may see subdued growth in FY26 as banks, their largest clients, pause tech spending amid inflation and trade war concerns.Analysts warn that challenges in discretionary spending and AI disruptions could further impact growth forecasts.
