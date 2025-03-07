Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on March 7, 2025: Study-abroad player Leap is in late-stage talks to acquire Prodigy Finance

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: Study-abroad player Leap is in late-stage talks to acquire Prodigy Finance

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST Start-ups Today Live: Study-abroad player Leap is in late-stage talks to acquire Prodigy Finance

  • Leap is also evaluating two to three other startups to acquire, with study-abroad consultancy KC Overseas Education being one of the leading prospects.
Read the full story here

07 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Afcons eyes Middle East construction boom, shifts strategy with local partnerships

  • This comes at a time when larger rival Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has seen its orderbook swell on the back of a surge in business from the oil-rich region
Read the full story here

07 Mar 2025, 05:25 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Jaggi-led Gensol's debt woes much bigger than thought

  • Ireda says debt repayment is late by up to two months, contradicting Gensol's ‘minor delay’ claim
Read the full story here

07 Mar 2025, 05:20 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Blackstone, Sattva-backed Reit files draft papers for ₹7,000 cr IPO

  • Knowledge Realty Trust has a portfolio of 30 Grade A office assets across 48 million sq. ft., mostly in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
Read the full story here

07 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Mint Primer: Will US tariffs on Indian goods hit iPhones prices?

  • US president Donald Trump says that starting 2 April, reciprocal tariffs will be imposed on India and others. With Indian electronics being a key item imported by US tech firms, this raised concerns about how the tariffs will impact a multi-billion-dollar revenue stream for India.
Read the full story here

07 Mar 2025, 04:50 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: NMDC leadership update: Amitava Mukherjee appointed chairman, MD of India's largest iron ore producer

  • NMDC leadership update: Amitava Mukherjee appointed chairman, MD of India's largest iron ore producer
Read the full story here

07 Mar 2025, 04:40 AM IST Company News Today Live: DHL Layoffs: German logistics giant cuts 8,000 jobs after profit falls 7.2%; biggest domestic reduction in two decades

  • DHL Layoffs: The planned job cuts account for just 1.3 per cent of the global workforce of DHL, in which Germany still holds a 16.99 per cent stake via state lender KfW.
Read the full story here

