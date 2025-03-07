Companies News Today Live Updates on March 7, 2025: Study-abroad player Leap is in late-stage talks to acquire Prodigy Finance

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
- Leap is also evaluating two to three other startups to acquire, with study-abroad consultancy KC Overseas Education being one of the leading prospects.
- This comes at a time when larger rival Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has seen its orderbook swell on the back of a surge in business from the oil-rich region
- Ireda says debt repayment is late by up to two months, contradicting Gensol's ‘minor delay’ claim
- Knowledge Realty Trust has a portfolio of 30 Grade A office assets across 48 million sq. ft., mostly in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
- US president Donald Trump says that starting 2 April, reciprocal tariffs will be imposed on India and others. With Indian electronics being a key item imported by US tech firms, this raised concerns about how the tariffs will impact a multi-billion-dollar revenue stream for India.
- NMDC leadership update: Amitava Mukherjee appointed chairman, MD of India's largest iron ore producer
- DHL Layoffs: The planned job cuts account for just 1.3 per cent of the global workforce of DHL, in which Germany still holds a 16.99 per cent stake via state lender KfW.