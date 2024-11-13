Companies News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Land, power and skill: Inside the high-stakes battle to build the next Foxconn City

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Land, power and skill: Inside the high-stakes battle to build the next Foxconn City
- Foxconn has already invested $10 billion in India. Now, it wants to expand and establish large campuses. Apart from factories, these mini-cities would host residential facilities, recreational areas, hospitals and schools. Four Indian states are eyeing this investment.
Company Results Today Live: AstraZeneca Q2 net profit declines 10%, revenue up 31%
- AstraZeneca’s growth was driven by its portfolio of products in the oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare disease segments