Thu Nov 14 2024 15:57:43
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 17, 2024: BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 17, 2024: BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

6 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2024, 04:37 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 17, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2024, 04:37:17 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

  • BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 11.54% YoY & profit decreased by 16.7% YoY, profit at 122.53 crore and revenue at 544.77 crore.
17 Nov 2024, 04:37:11 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 93.23% YOY, profit at ₹3.47 crore and revenue at ₹45.24 crore

  • U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 55.45% YoY & profit decreased by 93.23% YoY, profit at 3.47 crore and revenue at 45.24 crore.
17 Nov 2024, 04:37:07 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Simplex Infrastructures Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: loss rise by 49.1% YOY, loss at ₹10.78 crore and revenue at ₹268.06 crore

  • Simplex Infrastructures Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 14.21% YoY & loss increased by 49.1% YoY, loss at 10.78 crore and revenue at 268.06 crore
17 Nov 2024, 04:37:04 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 0.55% YoY, Revenue Hits ₹66,923.67 Crore

  • Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024 show a revenue increase of 75.81% YoY, with profit rising by 0.55% YoY, standing at 45.56 crore and revenue at 66,923.67 crore.
17 Nov 2024, 04:36:58 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Nazara Technologies Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 10.85% YOY

  • Nazara Technologies Q2 Results 2024 show a revenue increase of 7.3% YoY and profit growth of 10.85% YoY, with profit at 21.97 crore and revenue at 318.94 crore.
17 Nov 2024, 04:36:53 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Global Health Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 4.54% YOY, Profit at ₹130.84 Crore and Revenue at ₹956.55 Crore

  • Global Health Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 13.34% YoY & profit increased by 4.54% YoY, profit at 130.84 crore and revenue at 956.55 crore.
17 Nov 2024, 04:36:46 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Avonmore Capital & Manag Service Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 267.73% YoY

  • Avonmore Capital & Manag Service reported impressive Q2 results on 17 Nov 2024, with revenue increasing by 25.32% YoY and profit soaring by 267.73% YoY, amounting to 17.32 crore and revenue of 54.29 crore.
17 Nov 2024, 04:36:41 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Sadbhav Engineering Q2 results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: profit at ₹27.41Cr, Revenue decreased by 53.04% YoY

  • Sadbhav Engineering Q2 results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 53.04% YoY & profit at 27.41Cr
