Companies News Today Live Updates on November 17, 2024: BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 16.7% YOY

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- BHARAT DYNAMICS Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 11.54% YoY & profit decreased by 16.7% YoY, profit at ₹122.53 crore and revenue at ₹544.77 crore.
- U.y. Fincorp Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 55.45% YoY & profit decreased by 93.23% YoY, profit at ₹3.47 crore and revenue at ₹45.24 crore.
- Simplex Infrastructures Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 14.21% YoY & loss increased by 49.1% YoY, loss at ₹10.78 crore and revenue at ₹268.06 crore
- Rajesh Exports Q2 Results 2024 show a revenue increase of 75.81% YoY, with profit rising by 0.55% YoY, standing at ₹45.56 crore and revenue at ₹66,923.67 crore.
- Nazara Technologies Q2 Results 2024 show a revenue increase of 7.3% YoY and profit growth of 10.85% YoY, with profit at ₹21.97 crore and revenue at ₹318.94 crore.
- Global Health Q2 Results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 13.34% YoY & profit increased by 4.54% YoY, profit at ₹130.84 crore and revenue at ₹956.55 crore.
- Avonmore Capital & Manag Service reported impressive Q2 results on 17 Nov 2024, with revenue increasing by 25.32% YoY and profit soaring by 267.73% YoY, amounting to ₹17.32 crore and revenue of ₹54.29 crore.
- Sadbhav Engineering Q2 results 2024 on 17 Nov, 2024: Revenue decreased by 53.04% YoY & profit at ₹27.41Cr