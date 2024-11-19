Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: How to nail a Google job interview: Insider offers tips on resume building, networking and more
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: How to nail a Google job interview: Insider offers tips on resume building, networking and more

19 Nov 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: How to nail a Google job interview: Insider offers tips on resume building, networking and morePremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: How to nail a Google job interview: Insider offers tips on resume building, networking and more

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Nov 2024, 02:59:53 PM IST

Company News Today Live: How to nail a Google job interview: Insider offers tips on resume building, networking and more

  • Breaking into Google’s workforce is no mean feat. With rigorous interviews and competitive hiring, landing a job at the tech giant requires a blend of preparation, strategy and resilience. A Google recruiter and others share insights to help candidates succeed.
Read the full story here

19 Nov 2024, 02:16:17 PM IST

Company News Today Live: Meta to challenge ₹213-crore penalty by CCI over WhatsApp privacy policy

  • Meta faces a 213-crore penalty from India's Competition Commission over WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy update. The tech giant plans to appeal, claiming the policy was fair and preserved user choice.
Read the full story here

19 Nov 2024, 02:11:32 PM IST

Start-ups Today Live: Lightspeed set to lead clean-tech startup SolarSquare’s $30 millon funding round

  • Investors are ramping up their climate tech bets as individuals and firms seek sustainable solutions to address their environmental impact
Read the full story here

19 Nov 2024, 01:47:31 PM IST

Company News Today Live: Delhi high court issues summons to OpenAI in ANI's copyright infringement plea

  • The court did not pass any injunction in favor of ANI, noting that the case is the first of its kind and is complex, requiring further deliberation. The court will further hear the matter in January.
Read the full story here

