Tue Nov 19 2024 15:59:51
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 21, 2024: Piramal unfazed even as Trump return may fuel uncertainty in its biggest market

2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 21, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2024, 05:30:17 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Piramal unfazed even as Trump return may fuel uncertainty in its biggest market

  • Trump’s second inning is likely to spell uncertainty for pharma companies, says Nandini Piramal, referring to his plan to impose import tariffs to make American industry stronger.
Read the full story here

21 Nov 2024, 05:30:15 AM IST

Company News Today Live: VIP Industries revives sale talks

  • VIP has grown both organically and inorganically, over the years.
  • VIP acquired the London-based Carlton in 2004 and merged with Aristocrat Luggage Ltd in 2007.
Read the full story here

21 Nov 2024, 05:30:14 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: State-run EESL plans to sell its 49% stake in IntelliSmart

  • IntelliSmart was formed in 2019 with an aim to finance and operate the smart meter rollout of power distribution companies
Read the full story here

