Companies News Today Live Updates on November 21, 2024: Piramal unfazed even as Trump return may fuel uncertainty in its biggest market

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Piramal unfazed even as Trump return may fuel uncertainty in its biggest market
- Trump’s second inning is likely to spell uncertainty for pharma companies, says Nandini Piramal, referring to his plan to impose import tariffs to make American industry stronger.
Company News Today Live: VIP Industries revives sale talks
- VIP has grown both organically and inorganically, over the years.
- VIP acquired the London-based Carlton in 2004 and merged with Aristocrat Luggage Ltd in 2007.
Company Business News Today Live: State-run EESL plans to sell its 49% stake in IntelliSmart
- IntelliSmart was formed in 2019 with an aim to finance and operate the smart meter rollout of power distribution companies