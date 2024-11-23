Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 23, 2024: Vijay Mallya’s short-lived kingdom of pizzas

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 23, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2024, 06:30 AM IST Company News Today Live: Vijay Mallya’s short-lived kingdom of pizzas

  • L-9 Connaught Place has a strange and rather mysterious tryst with cafes, including Vijay Mallya's Pizza King
Read the full story here

23 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Zomato is built on a cult of personality. Here’s why it works—until it doesn’t

  • Deepinder Goyal’s online persona has helped Zomato beat rival Swiggy in the marketing race. But the strategy comes with significant risks too.
Read the full story here

23 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company News Today Live: Adani indictment: FCPA cases take long to conclude

  • It takes an average of about three years to conclude a case after an indictment under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), according to a Stanford Law School analysis. The 1977 US law prohibits bribing foreign officials to obtain or retain business.
Read the full story here

23 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company News Today Live: Why SECI struggles to find buyers for its renewable energy tenders

  • The indictment says Adani executives paid bribes to secure agreements with discoms to buy solar power from Seci, in a bid that Adani Green had won in a 2019 tender
Read the full story here

