Fri Nov 22 2024 15:29:48
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 25, 2024: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund to increase investment ticket size to $25 million
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 25, 2024: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund to increase investment ticket size to $25 million

2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 25, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund to increase investment ticket size to $25 million
Companies News Today Live Updates: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund to increase investment ticket size to $25 million

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Nov 2024, 06:00:18 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund to increase investment ticket size to $25 million

  • The healthcare and life sciences-focused PE fund has raised a total $200 million across its two funds - TCHF I (2012) and TCHF II (2022). So far, it has deployed 90% of its $130 million second fund corpus.
Read the full story here

25 Nov 2024, 05:30:16 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Adani bribery case: Accused executive’s new company landed a $1.2 billion investment pact from REC in September

  • Former Azure Power CEO Ranjit Gupta, indicted in the $250 million Adani bribery case, aims to build a green energy empire from Egypt to Odisha with $21 billion in investments by 2030.
  • Apart from naming Gupta, the US Justice Department’s complaint mentions a ‘Co-Conspirator #2’, who remains unnamed.
Read the full story here

