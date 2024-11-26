Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 25 2024 15:59:12
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 342.85 1.74%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.60 0.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.75 3.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,784.60 2.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,287.80 1.73%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, whistleblower Nelson Amenya says, ‘When it rains, it pours…’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, whistleblower Nelson Amenya says, ‘When it rains, it pours…’

2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, whistleblower Nelson Amenya says, ‘When it rains, it pours…’Premium
Companies News Today Live Updates: TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, whistleblower Nelson Amenya says, ‘When it rains, it pours…’

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Nov 2024, 06:37:37 AM IST

Company News Today Live: TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, whistleblower Nelson Amenya says, ‘When it rains, it pours…’

  • French oil major TotalEnergies SE said was unaware of a U.S. investigation into bribery allegations against Adani Green Energy and that it will halt financial contributions to Adani Group until the accusations are clarified. 
Read the full story here

26 Nov 2024, 05:30:10 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Rising royalty payments to parent firms evoke calls for frequent shareholder approvals

  • Experts suggest increased disclosures and governance requirements, with some firms circumventing existing regulations by splitting payments.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue