Tue Nov 26 2024 15:50:30
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 338.70 -1.21%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.45 0.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 783.25 -1.70%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.65 -1.90%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 589.05 1.08%
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024: LIC, mutual funds opposed Punit Goenka as Zee MD
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024: LIC, mutual funds opposed Punit Goenka as Zee MD

2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: LIC, mutual funds opposed Punit Goenka as Zee MD (REUTERS)Premium
27 Nov 2024, 05:30:14 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: LIC, mutual funds opposed Punit Goenka as Zee MD

  • Goenka said he wanted to focus entirely on his operational responsibilities and offered to continue as CEO. The decision followed the view expressed by LIC, its largest shareholder, as well as recommendations by two proxy advisors to reject his candidature.
Read the full story here

27 Nov 2024, 05:30:14 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Wipro tasks insider to revive fortunes in its No. 2 market

  • Srinivas Pallia had appointed a new head for Asia just over a month after taking over as CEO.
  • On Monday evening, India’s fourth largest software services company appointed Omkar Nisal as the chief executive of its Europe business.
Read the full story here

