Companies News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Former Peak XV MD Piyush Gupta launches Kenro Capital, eyes secondary deals

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Former Peak XV MD Piyush Gupta launches Kenro Capital, eyes secondary deals
- The fund will eye deals in financial services and consumer sectors with a focus on tech-led companies, Gupta told Mint. The firm plans to deploy $20-30 million per investment, with flexibility for larger amounts through co-investment opportunities, he added.
Company News Today Live: Stellaris Venture launches its largest ever $300 million fund
- The new fund will continue backing early-stage tech startups in the seed and series A stages and will invest in 25-30 startups over the next three years. It usually participates as the lead investor in these rounds and supports companies with multiple rounds of subsequent financing.
Company News Today Live: More creators are starting businesses, scrambling for investors
- Venture capitalists are circumspect when it comes to investing in influencer-backed businesses.
Company News Today Live: Andhra Pradesh extends power supply deadline for Adani Green Energy
- Adani Green also said media reports of charges by US prosecutors against its top executives were “incorrect".