Companies News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Former Peak XV MD Piyush Gupta launches Kenro Capital, eyes secondary deals

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:02 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Former Peak XV MD Piyush Gupta launches Kenro Capital, eyes secondary deals

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2024, 06:02 AM IST Company News Today Live: Former Peak XV MD Piyush Gupta launches Kenro Capital, eyes secondary deals

  • The fund will eye deals in financial services and consumer sectors with a focus on tech-led companies, Gupta told Mint. The firm plans to deploy $20-30 million per investment, with flexibility for larger amounts through co-investment opportunities, he added.
Read the full story here

28 Nov 2024, 06:01 AM IST Company News Today Live: Stellaris Venture launches its largest ever $300 million fund

  • The new fund will continue backing early-stage tech startups in the seed and series A stages and will invest in 25-30 startups over the next three years. It usually participates as the lead investor in these rounds and supports companies with multiple rounds of subsequent financing.
Read the full story here

28 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST Company News Today Live: More creators are starting businesses, scrambling for investors

  • Venture capitalists are circumspect when it comes to investing in influencer-backed businesses.
Read the full story here

28 Nov 2024, 05:00 AM IST Company News Today Live: Andhra Pradesh extends power supply deadline for Adani Green Energy

  • Adani Green also said media reports of charges by US prosecutors against its top executives were “incorrect".
Read the full story here

