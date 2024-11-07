Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: SJVN Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.27% YoY
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: SJVN Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.27% YoY

2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2024, 06:11 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: SJVN Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.27% YoY
Companies News Today Live Updates: SJVN Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.27% YoY

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2024, 06:11:24 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: SJVN Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.27% YoY

  • SJVN Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.84% YoY & profit increased by 1.27% YoY
Read the full story here

07 Nov 2024, 06:00:13 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Kotak PE to tap domestic investors for new lifesciences fund

  • According to Srini Sriniwasan, managing director of Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, its private equity is probably the largest healthcare investor in the country, having invested around 3,000 crore across various funds in the sector in the past 12 months alone.
Read the full story here

07 Nov 2024, 05:45:11 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Adani group lifts threat to cut power to Bangladesh under new repayment terms. But readies a backup.

  • Bangladesh agreed to fresh repayment terms just in time to continue receiving electricity from Adani Power’s Jharkhand plant—a deal that had played a key role in India-Bangladesh ties during the neighbouring nation’s earlier regime.
Read the full story here

