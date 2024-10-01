Explore
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on October 1, 2024: TCS Q2 Update: IT giant to declare July-Sept quarter results on October 10, consider second interim dividend for FY25
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 1, 2024: TCS Q2 Update: IT giant to declare July-Sept quarter results on October 10, consider second interim dividend for FY25

1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 1, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: TCS Q2 Update: IT giant to declare July-Sept quarter results on October 10, consider second interim dividend for FY25 (REUTERS)Premium
Companies News Today Live Updates: TCS Q2 Update: IT giant to declare July-Sept quarter results on October 10, consider second interim dividend for FY25 (REUTERS)

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

01 Oct 2024, 12:05:08 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: TCS Q2 Update: IT giant to declare July-Sept quarter results on October 10, consider second interim dividend for FY25

  • TCS Q2 Update: India's largest IT services giant will announce its Q2FY25 results on October 10 and will also consider its second interim dividend on the same day.
