Companies News Today Live Updates on October 10, 2024: How Ratan Tata transformed Tata Group — a timeline

Top Company Leader Today Live: How Ratan Tata transformed Tata Group — a timeline
- Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, passed away in Mumbai. A look at the life and times of the iconic industrialist and philanthropist.
Company News Today Live: Ratan Tata acquired Tetley, JLR en route to internationalize the group
- The eponymous group made several bold acquisitions overseas—from Tetley to Jaguar Land Rover.