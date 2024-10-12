Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 11 2024 15:51:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.70 0.66%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,174.25 -0.80%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 528.95 0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 488.45 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 422.45 -0.13%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on October 12, 2024: Pune chemicals firm snaps up insolvent German rival for a steal. But at what cost?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 12, 2024: Pune chemicals firm snaps up insolvent German rival for a steal. But at what cost?

2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2024, 06:15 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 12, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Pune chemicals firm snaps up insolvent German rival for a steal. But at what cost? (Reuters)Premium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Pune chemicals firm snaps up insolvent German rival for a steal. But at what cost? (Reuters)

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2024, 06:15:10 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Pune chemicals firm snaps up insolvent German rival for a steal. But at what cost?

  • Sudarshan's acquisition of its larger but distressed German rival Heubach for €127.5 million elevates its market position but presents integration hurdles. Given Heubach's legacy of financial issues, Sudarshan will have to manage a complex balance sheet and operational demands.
Read the full story here

12 Oct 2024, 05:45:09 AM IST

Company News Today Live: IPO-bound Hyundai Motor India bets on capacity addition, Creta EV to drive growth

  • Hyundai has lost some market share since 2019, but its high capacity utilization of 97% has given it the ability to neither ship excess stock to dealers in a tough market nor cut prices to liquidate inventory.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue