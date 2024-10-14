Companies News Today Live Updates on October 14, 2024: Did WhatsApp's policy tweak break the law?

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company Business News Today Live: Did WhatsApp's policy tweak break the law?
- CCI has concluded that WhatsApp’s sharing of users’ business transaction data with Meta gave the group entities unfair advantage over competing platforms. Business transaction information of users help social media platforms to profile customers and target advertisements, and marketing efforts.
Company News Today Live: Infosys resorted to this tried-and-tested hack to stem its top-level exodus: Promotions
- Infosys has embarked on an unprecedented promotion spree, rewarding long-term executives amidst a turbulent landscape of top-level departures to competitors.