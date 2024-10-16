Companies News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: Federal judge allows states to sue Meta for teen mental health issues through social media addiction

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Federal judge allows states to sue Meta for teen mental health issues through social media addiction
- Meta, Facebook's parent company, faces lawsuits from U.S. states alleging it contributes to teen mental health issues through addictive platforms. A judge rejected Meta's dismissal requests, allowing lawsuits to proceed, while also limiting some claims under federal law.
Company Business News Today Live: BPEA Credit set to raise largest fund at $750 mn, rebrands to Ascertis Credit
- The size of its previous funds was $161 million, $221 million, $475 million and $600 million. With over 40 exits across its funds, the firm claims to have clocked returns in the high teens.
Company News Today Live: Temasek to acquire Rebel Foods stake for $180-200 million
- This secondary stake purchase comes ahead of the company’s planned initial public offering which is likely to happen over the next 12-18 months.
Company News Today Live: Adani plans to invest $3 bn to kickstart semiconductor biz via JVs with two Israeli firms
- Adani Group has drawn an overall investment plan worth $7-8 billion for semiconductor business. The group is in advanced talks to forge JVs with two Israeli firms to kickstart its first semiconductor facility with an initial investment of around $3 billion.