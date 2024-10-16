Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: Federal judge allows states to sue Meta for teen mental health issues through social media addiction
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: Federal judge allows states to sue Meta for teen mental health issues through social media addiction

4 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 16, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Federal judge allows states to sue Meta for teen mental health issues through social media addiction (Reuters)Premium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Federal judge allows states to sue Meta for teen mental health issues through social media addiction (Reuters)

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Oct 2024, 06:31:48 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Federal judge allows states to sue Meta for teen mental health issues through social media addiction

  • Meta, Facebook's parent company, faces lawsuits from U.S. states alleging it contributes to teen mental health issues through addictive platforms. A judge rejected Meta's dismissal requests, allowing lawsuits to proceed, while also limiting some claims under federal law.
Read the full story here

16 Oct 2024, 06:10:20 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: BPEA Credit set to raise largest fund at $750 mn, rebrands to Ascertis Credit

  • The size of its previous funds was $161 million, $221 million, $475 million and $600 million. With over 40 exits across its funds, the firm claims to have clocked returns in the high teens.
Read the full story here

16 Oct 2024, 05:30:20 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Temasek to acquire Rebel Foods stake for $180-200 million

  • This secondary stake purchase comes ahead of the company’s planned initial public offering which is likely to happen over the next 12-18 months.
Read the full story here

16 Oct 2024, 05:30:19 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Adani plans to invest $3 bn to kickstart semiconductor biz via JVs with two Israeli firms

  • Adani Group has drawn an overall investment plan worth $7-8 billion for semiconductor business. The group is in advanced talks to forge JVs with two Israeli firms to kickstart its first semiconductor facility with an initial investment of around $3 billion.
Read the full story here

