Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 18 2024 15:58:03
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 548.70 3.76%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.30 1.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 910.05 2.06%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,195.25 5.57%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,717.55 0.15%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on October 19, 2024: India’s IT services firms tighten their wage belts. But are they getting fitter?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 19, 2024: India’s IT services firms tighten their wage belts. But are they getting fitter?

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 19, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: India’s IT services firms tighten their wage belts. But are they getting fitter?Premium
Companies News Today Live Updates: India’s IT services firms tighten their wage belts. But are they getting fitter?

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Oct 2024, 05:30:10 AM IST

Top Company Leader Today Live: India’s IT services firms tighten their wage belts. But are they getting fitter?

  • India’s top IT services firms shrunk their employee costs relative to revenue in the second quarter, even replacing senior employees with junior talent and reducing the number of employees on standby. That may be great for margins. But what does it mean for the sector?
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue