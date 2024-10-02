Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on October 2, 2024: Groww results: Net profits surge 308%, revenue at 2,900 crore in FY24, says report
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 2, 2024: Groww results: Net profits surge 308%, revenue at ₹2,900 crore in FY24, says report

Updated: 02 Oct 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 2, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Groww results: Net profits surge 308%, revenue at ₹2,900 crore in FY24, says reportPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Groww results: Net profits surge 308%, revenue at 2,900 crore in FY24, says report

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Oct 2024, 12:44:37 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Groww results: Net profits surge 308%, revenue at ₹2,900 crore in FY24, says report

  • Groww results: Groww's brokerage unit recorded a 308 per cent hike in net profits to 298 crore for the financial year ended 2024, compared to 73 crore in the previous financial year, reported the news portal Entrackr on Tuesday.
