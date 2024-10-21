Companies News Today Live Updates on October 21, 2024: Higher revenue forecast and employees signal growth for Indian IT’s top five

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company Business News Today Live: Higher revenue forecast and employees signal growth for Indian IT’s top five
- Major Indian IT companies are optimistic about FY25 revenue growth, with increased hiring and revised forecasts. However, Q3 may present challenges due to seasonal factors and rising wage costs impacting margins.
Company News Today Live: Lifelong trustees and more: What has changed at Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata's demise
- The three-year tenure fixed for trustees is history. Noel Tata goes to Tata Sons board. Meanwhile, Tata Sons chair N. Chandrasekaran's interface with Tata Trusts will change as well.