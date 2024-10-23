Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 22 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.45 -2.94%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 790.45 -2.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 545.60 -0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 879.30 -2.64%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,714.10 -0.85%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on October 23, 2024: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to 5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 23, 2024: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2024, 12:15 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 23, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoYPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to 5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Oct 2024, 12:15:07 AM IST

Company Results Today Live: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY

  • Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: On a consolidated basis, the leading NBFC's net profit rose 13 per cent to 4,014 crore in the September quarter, compared to 3,551 crore in the same period last year
Read the full story here

23 Oct 2024, 12:01:34 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Target announces price cuts on 2,000 essential items ahead of holiday season

  • From toys and beauty products to household essentials like toilet paper and cold medicine, shoppers can now save on items they need for the festive season.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue