Companies News Today Live Updates on October 23, 2024: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Company Results Today Live: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY
- Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: On a consolidated basis, the leading NBFC's net profit rose 13 per cent to ₹4,014 crore in the September quarter, compared to ₹3,551 crore in the same period last year
Company News Today Live: Target announces price cuts on 2,000 essential items ahead of holiday season
- From toys and beauty products to household essentials like toilet paper and cold medicine, shoppers can now save on items they need for the festive season.