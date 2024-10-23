Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on October 23, 2024: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:15 AM IST
Companies News Today Live Updates on October 23, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to 5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Oct 2024, 12:15 AM IST Company Results Today Live: Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY

  • Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: On a consolidated basis, the leading NBFC's net profit rose 13 per cent to 4,014 crore in the September quarter, compared to 3,551 crore in the same period last year
Read the full story here

23 Oct 2024, 12:01 AM IST Company News Today Live: Target announces price cuts on 2,000 essential items ahead of holiday season

  • From toys and beauty products to household essentials like toilet paper and cold medicine, shoppers can now save on items they need for the festive season.
Read the full story here

