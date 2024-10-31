Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 31, 2024: D2C dairy startup Country Delight raises 200 crore from Alteria Capital

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 31, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: D2C dairy startup Country Delight raises 200 crore from Alteria Capital

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST Start-ups Today Live: D2C dairy startup Country Delight raises ₹200 crore from Alteria Capital

  • Country Delight raises 200 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital to fund its expansion, capacity building and brand marketing efforts
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 05:40 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Rise of legal influencers raises concerns over consequences of misleading advice, say partners of top law firms

  • There is no regulatory oversight for legal influencers who put out content without establishing their credentials or adding disclaimers
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 05:15 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Capital is not going to decide winners in quick commerce: Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety

  • Swiggy’s CEO emphasized that customer experience, rather than capital, will dictate quick commerce success. As the company approaches its 11,300-crore IPO on 6 November, it plans to invest significantly in its Instamart service amidst rising competition in the hyperlocal delivery space.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.