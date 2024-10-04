Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on October 4, 2024: Tough times ahead for NBFCs: Piramal's Sridharan

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on October 4, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Tough times ahead for NBFCs: Piramal's Sridharan

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST Company News Today Live: Tough times ahead for NBFCs: Piramal's Sridharan

  • It’s like a series of dominoes falling one after another, which usually signals contagion or some risk spread across the market, said Jairam Sridharan, managing director.
Read the full story here

04 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Cap no bar: MUFG emerges as favourite in Yes Bank sale

  • While SMBC and Emirates NBD balked at the regulatory cap on voting rights in private banks, MUFG, which was earlier keen on buying HDB Financial, does not see the cap as a deal-breaker.
Read the full story here

04 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: This Binny Bansal-backed firm is making a hard reset to keep sailing in the edtech downturn

  • PlanetSpark is expanding beyond K-12 students segment to cater to professionals even as it cuts costs in its chase for profitability—essential for its next round of fundraising.
Read the full story here

