Companies News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024: Vedanta sees more C-suite exits amid crucial demerger and debt restructuring

Top Company Leader Today Live: Vedanta sees more C-suite exits amid crucial demerger and debt restructuring
- The Vedanta Group is experiencing significant executive turnover amidst a challenging demerger and debt restructuring. Key executives like Krishnamohan Narayan and Shrikant Saboo have recently resigned, raising questions about the impact on the conglomerate's strategic plans.
Company News Today Live: Two years since Adani bought Ambuja and ACC, is a merger on cards?
- The merger may create a Rs2 trillion cement behemoth and smoothen Adani Group's processes to help it grow faster to compete against Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cement Ltd. as the group aspires to achieve the top spot in the cement industry