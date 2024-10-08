Explore
Mon Oct 07 2024 15:58:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.30 -1.47%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,150.30 -2.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.65 -2.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 769.80 -3.36%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,233.10 -0.48%
Companies News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024: Vedanta sees more C-suite exits amid crucial demerger and debt restructuring
Companies News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024: Vedanta sees more C-suite exits amid crucial demerger and debt restructuring

2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 05:45 AM IST
Companies News Today Live Updates on October 8, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Vedanta sees more C-suite exits amid crucial demerger and debt restructuring

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

08 Oct 2024, 05:45:07 AM IST

Top Company Leader Today Live: Vedanta sees more C-suite exits amid crucial demerger and debt restructuring

  • The Vedanta Group is experiencing significant executive turnover amidst a challenging demerger and debt restructuring. Key executives like Krishnamohan Narayan and Shrikant Saboo have recently resigned, raising questions about the impact on the conglomerate's strategic plans.
Read the full story here

08 Oct 2024, 05:30:10 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Two years since Adani bought Ambuja and ACC, is a merger on cards?

  • The merger may create a Rs2 trillion cement behemoth and smoothen Adani Group's processes to help it grow faster to compete against Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cement Ltd. as the group aspires to achieve the top spot in the cement industry
Read the full story here

