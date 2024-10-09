Companies News Today Live Updates on October 9, 2024: Hotels are having the best of both worlds: higher prices and more guests. But for how long?

Explore
09 Oct 2024, 05:30:12 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Hotels are having the best of both worlds: higher prices and more guests. But for how long?

  • Indian hotels had their best year in 2023-24 despite their steep price increases, and seem poised for another bumper year. But could they be overpricing themselves?
Read the full story here

09 Oct 2024, 05:30:11 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: After Cognizant, Tech Mahindra goes after former Infosys top talent

  • In January 2023, when Ravi Kumar S. took over as chief executive officer of Cognizant, at least 10 ex-Infosys executives followed—seven joined directly from Infosys in various leadership positions, and three served stints upwards of 10 months in other companies
Read the full story here

09 Oct 2024, 05:00:08 AM IST

Top Company Leader Today Live: FTA will help reduce luxury watch taxes: Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué

  • As India's luxury watch imports surge, Panerai aims to capitalize on this growth, forecasting significant market expansion by 2030.
Read the full story here

