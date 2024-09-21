Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on September 21, 2024: Amazon boosts investment in speed for faster deliveries across multiple products
Companies News Today Live Updates on September 21, 2024: Amazon boosts investment in speed for faster deliveries across multiple products

2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on September 21, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Sep 2024, 06:30:11 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Amazon boosts investment in speed for faster deliveries across multiple products

  • Amazon's move follows the rise of quick commerce, with rivals like Flipkart and Zepto offering rapid deliveries of a wide range of products. This has shifted consumer expectations and forced incumbents to prioritize speed.
21 Sep 2024, 06:00:13 AM IST

Company Business News Today Live: As iPhone 16 goes on sale, India suddenly finds Apple within reach

  • Thanks to bank tie-ups, discounts and exchange offers, you can get the iPhone 16 base model at 48,900 at authorized retailers—or potentially even less, depending on the device they exchange. The iPhone 15 had a starting price around 60,000 on launch, including exchange price but no exchange bonus.
