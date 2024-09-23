Companies News Today Live Updates on September 23, 2024: Apollo aims to invest $5 billion investment in Intel: Report

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Company News Today Live: Apollo aims to invest $5 billion investment in Intel: Report
- Apollo eyes $5 billion investment in Intel, Bloomberg News reports
Company Business News Today Live: Carlyle builds $400 mn vehicle for auto comp acquisitions in India
- Since Carlyle has not found suitable large-sized businesses, it will buy smaller businesses to be integrated later, in so-called roll-up mergers. Rival Blackstone has followed a similar model with Sona Comstar.
Company Business News Today Live: Influencer marketing presents brands with its challenges, ROI biggest concern
- Plum has trimmed the share of spending on influencers to 15%, while Libas is tracking affiliate links and coupon codes. Meanwhile, Frido has side-stepped agencies to find influencers on its own. However, Perfora feels some collaborations not doing well is part of the process