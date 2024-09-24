Explore
Mon Sep 23 2024 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.95 1.25%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,323.50 -1.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 801.80 2.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,759.25 0.98%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 428.30 0.98%
Companies News Today Live Updates on September 24, 2024: Top builders expand workforce as housing boom propels growth targets
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on September 24, 2024: Top builders expand workforce as housing boom propels growth targets

2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on September 24, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Top builders expand workforce as housing boom propels growth targetsPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Top builders expand workforce as housing boom propels growth targets

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Sep 2024, 06:30:21 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Top builders expand workforce as housing boom propels growth targets

  • India’s top three developers—DLF, Prestige and Lodha—have almost doubled their employee count as they clocked unprecedented sales, laid out extensive launch plans, set project delivery targets and entered new markets.
Read the full story here

24 Sep 2024, 06:06:44 AM IST

Start-ups Today Live: M2P builds war chest for acquisitions with ₹850 cr funding from Helios, others

  • The fundraise, a mix of a primary and secondary share sale, now values the company at over 6,550 crore.
Read the full story here

