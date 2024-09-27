Companies News Today Live Updates on September 27, 2024: Dell mandates in-office work for global sales team after laying off over 12,000 employees: Report

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Sep 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Company News Today Live: Dell mandates in-office work for global sales team after laying off over 12,000 employees: Report
Read the full story here
- Dell Technologies has significantly departed from the growing remote work trend, announcing that its global sales team will return to company offices five days a week starting September 30.
27 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Company Business News Today Live: Demand for risk managers soars as Sebi eyes broader RMC requirement
Read the full story here
- Sebi plans to expand its risk management committee mandate to the top 2,000 listed companies, potentially increasing the need for risk managers. Experts highlight that this change could improve corporate governance but may also raise costs for companies.
27 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Start-ups Today Live: Tencent to sell Dream11 stake to Singapore firm
Read the full story here
- Singapore-based Tiga Investment Pte Ltd will acquire Tencent's shares for over $150 million
- Tencent first acquired a sizeable stake in Dream 11 in 2018, when the gaming company was valued at $750 million
27 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Company Business News Today Live: As agri loans hit record high, can fintechs solve for credit risk?
Read the full story here
- Using technology and a deeper use of data, agri-fintech startups are expanding their lending services to small farmers despite the risks involved. As agri loans hit a record high, can fintechs solve for the high credit risk?