Fri Sep 27 2024 15:59:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.50 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 437.55 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.40 -0.08%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 541.70 -0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 802.65 0.09%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on September 29, 2024: Singapore’s Dragon Fund expects India to become its largest market
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on September 29, 2024: Singapore’s Dragon Fund expects India to become its largest market

2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates: Singapore’s Dragon Fund expects India to become its largest marketPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Singapore’s Dragon Fund expects India to become its largest market

29 Sep 2024, 02:51:16 PM IST

Start-ups Today Live: Singapore’s Dragon Fund expects India to become its largest market

  • Dragon Fund expects to strike at least one or two deals every quarter, with several in Indian startups.
  • The Singapore-based investment firm will target companies with good unit economics and a fixed path to profitability.
Read the full story here

29 Sep 2024, 02:32:56 PM IST

Company Business News Today Live: Lessons for Indian IT services firms as Accenture, IBM lead GenAI charge

  • IBM and Accenture are experiencing significant growth in their generative AI services, led by their consulting business. In contrast, Indian IT services firms like TCS and Infosys struggle to match this momentum, facing lower client spending amid rising demand for AI consulting.
Read the full story here

