Companies News Today Live Updates on September 29, 2024: Authorities to begin forensic investigation for Tata Electronics plant fire incident

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
29 Sep 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Company News Today Live: Authorities to begin forensic investigation for Tata Electronics plant fire incident
- Authorities are set to start a forensic investigation into the fire that broke out on Saturday, September 28, at Tata Electronics' Hosur factory in Tamil Nadu, which makes components for Apple iPhone, reported the news agency Reuters.
29 Sep 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Company Business News Today Live: OpenAI’s complex path to becoming a for-profit company
- Converting from a nonprofit happens rarely, especially for organizations this wealthy. OpenAI has two years to do so.
29 Sep 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Start-ups Today Live: Singapore’s Dragon Fund expects India to become its largest market
- Dragon Fund expects to strike at least one or two deals every quarter, with several in Indian startups.
- The Singapore-based investment firm will target companies with good unit economics and a fixed path to profitability.
29 Sep 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Company Business News Today Live: Lessons for Indian IT services firms as Accenture, IBM lead GenAI charge
- IBM and Accenture are experiencing significant growth in their generative AI services, led by their consulting business. In contrast, Indian IT services firms like TCS and Infosys struggle to match this momentum, facing lower client spending amid rising demand for AI consulting.