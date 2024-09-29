Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on September 29, 2024: Authorities to begin forensic investigation for Tata Electronics plant fire incident

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on September 29, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Authorities to begin forensic investigation for Tata Electronics plant fire incident

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Sep 2024, 04:17 PM IST Company News Today Live: Authorities to begin forensic investigation for Tata Electronics plant fire incident

  Authorities are set to start a forensic investigation into the fire that broke out on Saturday, September 28, at Tata Electronics' Hosur factory in Tamil Nadu, which makes components for Apple iPhone, reported the news agency Reuters.
Read the full story here

29 Sep 2024, 03:20 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: OpenAI's complex path to becoming a for-profit company

  Converting from a nonprofit happens rarely, especially for organizations this wealthy. OpenAI has two years to do so.
Read the full story here

29 Sep 2024, 02:51 PM IST Start-ups Today Live: Singapore's Dragon Fund expects India to become its largest market

  Dragon Fund expects to strike at least one or two deals every quarter, with several in Indian startups.
  The Singapore-based investment firm will target companies with good unit economics and a fixed path to profitability.
Read the full story here

29 Sep 2024, 02:32 PM IST Company Business News Today Live: Lessons for Indian IT services firms as Accenture, IBM lead GenAI charge

  IBM and Accenture are experiencing significant growth in their generative AI services, led by their consulting business. In contrast, Indian IT services firms like TCS and Infosys struggle to match this momentum, facing lower client spending amid rising demand for AI consulting.
Read the full story here

