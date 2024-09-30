Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 27 2024 15:59:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.50 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 437.55 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.40 -0.08%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 541.70 -0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 802.65 0.09%
Business News/ Companies / Companies News Today Live Updates on September 30, 2024: Dr Lal PathLabs chases deals in ‘tough-to-crack’ South India, plans to double volume growth
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on September 30, 2024: Dr Lal PathLabs chases deals in ‘tough-to-crack’ South India, plans to double volume growth

3 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on September 30, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Dr Lal PathLabs chases deals in ‘tough-to-crack’ South India, plans to double volume growthPremium
Companies News Today Live Updates: Dr Lal PathLabs chases deals in ‘tough-to-crack’ South India, plans to double volume growth

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Sep 2024, 07:00:11 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Dr Lal PathLabs chases deals in ‘tough-to-crack’ South India, plans to double volume growth

  • The 75-year-old firm is in talks to acquire small and mid-sized firms mainly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 06:40:08 AM IST

Company News Today Live: REC eyes funding nuclear power projects as it seeks to spend ₹6 trillion by 2030

  • REC chairman-cum-managing director Vivek Kumar Dewangan said the company is looking at spending 1 trillion a year till 2030 on energy transition projects
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 06:30:07 AM IST

Top Company Leader Today Live: Hero Group’s chip design unit Tessolve mulls IPO in 3-4 years, to expand India operations

  • Bengaluru-based Tessolve is looking to raise funds for acquisitions and future growth and is seeing interest from global private equity funds, says CEO
Read the full story here

30 Sep 2024, 06:00:07 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Bankruptcy resolution professionals face creditor fury as cases reach courts

  • In cases such as Byju's, Future Retail, Smaash and Go First, RPs have found themselves under fire from lenders. Charges vary from wrongful classification of creditors and collusion with previous managements, to mismanagement of daily affairs.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue