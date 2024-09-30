Companies News Today Live Updates on September 30, 2024: Dr Lal PathLabs chases deals in ‘tough-to-crack’ South India, plans to double volume growth

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Company News Today Live: Dr Lal PathLabs chases deals in ‘tough-to-crack’ South India, plans to double volume growth
Read the full story here
- The 75-year-old firm is in talks to acquire small and mid-sized firms mainly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
30 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Company News Today Live: REC eyes funding nuclear power projects as it seeks to spend ₹6 trillion by 2030
Read the full story here
- REC chairman-cum-managing director Vivek Kumar Dewangan said the company is looking at spending ₹1 trillion a year till 2030 on energy transition projects
30 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Top Company Leader Today Live: Hero Group’s chip design unit Tessolve mulls IPO in 3-4 years, to expand India operations
Read the full story here
- Bengaluru-based Tessolve is looking to raise funds for acquisitions and future growth and is seeing interest from global private equity funds, says CEO
30 Sep 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Company News Today Live: Bankruptcy resolution professionals face creditor fury as cases reach courts
Read the full story here
- In cases such as Byju's, Future Retail, Smaash and Go First, RPs have found themselves under fire from lenders. Charges vary from wrongful classification of creditors and collusion with previous managements, to mismanagement of daily affairs.