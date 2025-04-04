Companies
Lava alone survived the Chinese onslaught. It now seeks funds to take on foreign rivals
Shouvik Das , Jatin Grover 4 min read 04 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Lava targets a 10% market share by 2030. Funding and public listing efforts will be crucial for it to have a real chance
New Delhi: Lava, the homegrown smartphone and accessories brand, is in talks with investors to raise up to ₹500 crore ($58 million) in the coming months before pursuing a public listing, a senior company executive said, as the company looks to ramp up its presence in the country.
