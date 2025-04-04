“The smartphone market is very stagnant in India, and industry stakeholders realize that India’s feature phone users may not necessarily be a customer base that would switch to smartphones imminently," the analyst said. “In fact, it has been this way for a while. So, Lava’s real growth will come from mostly returning users—but any user buying their second smartphone or beyond always looks for a more premium device than a basic one priced below ₹10,000. But this is a very stagnant segment—where will such steep growth come from here?"