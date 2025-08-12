Law firm salaries surge 20-40% for fresh grads in 2025 as competition intensifies; interns get pre-placement offers
As law firms grapple with heightened competition and evolving client needs, fresh graduates in 2025 can expect a significant salary increases of 20-40%. Pre-placement offers are becoming the norm, reshaping the hiring landscape in the legal industry.
Law firms are offering 20-40% higher compensation to freshers in 2025 amid strong competition and rising demand for domain-specific roles in M&A, technology, tax and AI.
